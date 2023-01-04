Associação Portuguesa de Museologia realiza encontro em Famalicão

No ano de 2022 foi criada em Famalicão a Associação de Integração Multicultural, com o objetivo de ajudar à integração dos imigrantes que escolhem Famalicão para residir e trabalhar. A direção da associação procura ajudar estas pessoas em várias facetas, desde legalização, trabalho, alojamento, escola das crianças, saúde, etc.

Esta associação é para todos os cidadãos independentemente da nacionalidade. É o caso de Komlan Gnamatsi, cidadão natural do Togo, assumido famalicense, não só por ter casado com uma cidadã famalicense, mas sobretudo pelo acolhimento que teve em Vila Nova de Famalicão.

A Associação é presidida por Taciana Flores, a secretária é Eliene Pereira Nunes e a tesoureira Zhanna Rolska; Ana Maria Oliveira, na mesa da assembleia geral, tendo como secretários Danny Catumbela Daniel e Alcino Monteiro; no conselho fiscal, Maria Manuela Araújo, tendo como vogais Maria da Graça Carvalho e Fábio Ferreira.

Taciana Flores promete para breve o anúncio de iniciativas que visam ajudar os referidos cidadãos. Para já, os responsáveis pela nova associação deixam a todas as pessoas acolhidas ou que procuram acolhimento em Vila Nova de Famalicão e na região, os desejos de que o ano de 2023 lhes traga a paz e a dignidade a que têm direito.

Ao mesmo tempo, agradecem o acolhimento e desejam a todas as pessoas muita saúde e paz.

Прес-реліз

AIM Associação de Integração Multicultural

Асоціація мультикультурної інтеграції зародилася у Vila Nova de Famalicão у 2022 році та принесла нову надію іммігрантам, які обирають муніципалітет Vila Nova de Famalicão та регіон для проживання та/або роботи.

І ми говоримо “Нова надія”, тому що, залишаючи позаду свою країну, сім’ю, друзів, традиції та звичаї, вони з надією шукають кращого життя.

Є навіть ті, хто через конфлікт на батьківщині намагається знайти безпечне місце для себе та своїх рідних.

Асоціація мультикультурної інтеграції йменується Новою Надією, оскільки її основною метою є допомога цим людям у соціальній та трудовій інтеграції.

Мрія Комлана Гнамаці (уродженця Того та на разі мешканця Famalicão не лише за фактом одруження на громадянці Португалії, але, перш за все, за прийом, який він отримав у цьому місті) втілилася в реальність вже на початку 2022 року з виборами керівних органів на чолі з:

Управління: директор Тасіана Флореш, секретар Елієн Перейра Нунеш і скарбник Жанна Рольська; Генеральна Асамблея : голова Асамблеї Ана Марія Олівейра, секретарі Денні Катумбела Даніель та Алсіну Монтейру;

Рада Наглядачів: голова Ради Марія Мануела Араужу, члені Ради Марія да Граса Карвальо та Фабіу Феррейра.

Тасіана Флореш обіцяє найближчим часом оголосити про ініціативи, спрямовані на допомогу згаданим громадянам, незалежно від їх країни походження та соціального стану.

Всі члени Асоціації бажають людям, які знайшли або шукають притулок у Vila Nova de Famalicão та регіоні, миру і гідністості, на які вони мають право, а також здійснення принаймні деяких своїх мрій у 2023 році. Окремо хотілося б висловити вдячність за щирий прийом усім мешканцям Vila Nova de Famalicão та побажати добра, мирного небу над головою та міцного здоров’я.

The Association for Multicultural Integration emerges in Vila Nova de Famalicão

The year 2022 brought a new hope to the migrant community who has chosen Vila Nova de Famalicão and surrounding areas to live and/or work.

“[A] new hope” because it is with the hope of finding a better life that these people leave everything behind: their country, their family, their friends, their habits and customs…

There are also those who, due to conflict in their homelands, seek safe havens for themselves and their loved ones.

The new hope is called ASSOCIATION FOR MULTICULTURAL INTEGRATION – (Associação de Integração Multicultural – AIM). An association, which aims to support migrants with their their integration, socially and through employment in the city of Vila Nova de Famalicão and in the region.

The dream of Komlan Gnamatsi, a citizen from Togo, a proud Famalicense – not only for having married someone from Famalicão, but also because of how he felt warmly welcome in Vila Nova de Famalicão- became reality at the beginning of 2022, with the election of the Governing Body. This comprises of: Taciana Flores, Chair of the Board, having as Secretary Eliene Pereira Nunes and as Treasurer Zhanna Rolska; Ana Maria Oliveira, Chair of the General Assembly, with Danny Catumbela Daniel and Alcino Monteiro as secretaries; and Maria Manuela Araújo, chair of the Audit Committee, with Maria da Graça Carvalho and Fábio Ferreira as members.

Taciana Flores will soon announce services that provide assistance to the target group, regardless of their country of origin and social status.

For now, the leadership of the new association wish all those who have found or are seeking a home in Vila Nova de Famalicão and in the region, that the year 2023 bring them the peace and dignity to which they are entitled, as well as the fulfilment, of at least some, of their dreams. They are also grateful for the hospitality and wish all, people of good will, good health and peace.

Translated from Portuguese