Concelho, Cultura

Associação Portuguesa de Museologia realiza encontro em Famalicão

Na próxima semana, dias 13 e 14 de janeiro, Famalicão vai receber a 3.ª edição de ‘APOM em Movimento’, iniciativa promovida pela Associação Portuguesa de Museologia (APOM), com o apoio do Município famalicense.

A iniciativa arranca no dia 13, pelas 14h30, com um encontro na Fundação Cupertino de Miranda, palco para a apresentação de projetos da região distinguidos nos Prémios APOM ao longo dos últimos anos, bem como o impacto desta atribuição nas respetivas instituições museológicas. O programa prossegue no dia seguinte, 14 de janeiro, com a visita a alguns museus e exposições famalicenses, com início pelas 10 horas.

A inscrição é obrigatória e gratuita, para qualquer um dos dias do evento, através do formulário disponível em: https://cutt.ly/52a6wPv .

A APOM foi fundada em 1965 com o objetivo de servir a comunidade de profissionais de museus portugueses e atribui, anualmente, desde 1997, os Prémios APOM a museus, projetos, profissionais e atividades desenvolvidas no setor.

Recorde-se que a Rede de Museus de Vila Nova de Famalicão já foi distinguida pela APOM com o prémio ‘Melhor Museu do Ano’ em 2006, entregue na altura à Casa-Museu de Camilo, em Seide, e em 2015 recebeu uma menção honrosa pela nova sinalética que ajuda a descobrir os museus que fazem parte da rede municipal. Nesta mesma edição, a Fundação Cupertino de Miranda foi agraciada com uma menção honrosa no âmbito do ‘Prémio Investigação’ – “A Reinvenção do Real”. Já em 2020, os Museus de Famalicão receberam uma menção honrosa na categoria ‘Informação Turística’, pelo roteiro ‘Famalicão Turismo Industrial’, que agrega três museus famalicenses. A Fundação Cupertino de Miranda voltou a ser premiada, desta vez, com o ‘Prémio Incorporação’, pelo conjunto de 47 obras de Isabel Meyrelles, e o ‘Prémio Catálogo’, pela publicação: ‘Cruzeiro Seixas – Ao longo do longo caminho’.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de email não será publicado. Campos obrigatórios marcados com *

Famalicão: Nacional de hóquei em patins regressa no próximo fim de semana

Paço de Arcos e HC Braga são os próximos adversários das equipas famalicenses que competem no nacional da 1.ª divisão, prova que regressa este fim de semana.
Na jornada 11, o FAC joga em Lisboa para defrontar, às 18 horas de sábado, o Paços de Arcos, equipa que soma 6 pontos e ocupa o décimo terceiro lugar, atrás do Famalicense que tem mais um ponto.
O Riba d´Ave/Sifamir recebe, também no sábado, às 18h30, o HC Braga, atual nono classificado, com 10 pontos, mais um que o conjunto ribadavense, que é décimo.
O campeonato terá nova jornada, na quarta-feira seguinte, dia 11, com o FAC a receber o OC Barcelos e o Riba d´Ave a jogar em casa do Valongo.

No regresso da Liga BPI Famalicão defende terceiro lugar em Gaia

Depois de uma pausa pela quadra festiva de Natal e fim de ano, a Liga BPI regressa este fim de semana com a jornada 10.

No domingo, às 15 horas, o FC Famalicão joga em casa do Valadares Gaia, formação que ocupa o sétimo lugar, com 11 pontos.

Já as famalicenses, treinadas por Marco Ramos, estão no pódio do principal campeonato nacional feminino. Ocupam a terceira posição, com 18 pontos, a apenas um do segundo lugar, ocupado pelo Braga.

Líder Famalicão joga na Maia no regresso do nacional de futsal

A fase regular do campeonato nacional da 3.ª divisão de futsal, série A, regressa este fim de semana, com a jornada 11.

O SC Cabeçudense/FC Famalicão, líder da classificação, com 28 pontos, mais cinco que o Rio Ave, que é segundo, tem uma curta viagem até à Maia. O adversário é o Sangemil, atual sétimo classificado, com 13 pontos.

O S. Mateus, que também soma 13 pontos, joga em casa do Valpaços Futsal, equipa que ocupa o terceiro lugar, com 21 pontos.

Esta jornada está marcada para este sábado.

 

Famalicão: Crianças e seniores cantam aos Reis

Nos dias 6 e 10 de janeiro e como forma de celebrar a chegada do novo ano, centenas de crianças e seniores do concelho vão cumprir a tradição: Cantar dos Reis. Os mais novos são os primeiros a cumprir esta tradição, já na sexta-feira, 6 de janeiro, na Casa das Artes, seguindo-se os seniores, na terça-feira, dia 10, no Pavilhão Municipal das Lameiras

O Cantar dos Reis Infantil conta com participação de mais de 700 crianças, de 9 instituições educativas do concelho: Casa do Pessoal do Hospital, Creche Mãe, Mais Plural, Jardim de Infância ACB, EB Conde São Cosme, Casa do Povo de Nine, EB Valdossos, Colégio Talvaizinho e Associação das Lameiras. A iniciativa começa às 10 horas e prolonga-se durante a tarde.

No dia 10, terça-feira, a partir das 14 horas, serão os seniores, de 26 instituições sociais, a entoarem as mais belas canções da época.

A par destas duas iniciativas promovidas pela Câmara Municipal, há outros momentos dinamizados pela comunidade para celebrar a tradição dos Reis. É exemplo disso as “Janeiras no Parque”, iniciativa do Rancho Folclórico de São Julião, de Calendário, marcada para domingo, dia 15, a partir das 15h00, no Parque da Devesa. Este sábado, dia 7, a CSIF de Castelões, Oliveira de São Mateus, Oliveira Santa Maria, Riba de Ave e Pedome vem aos Paços do Concelho para apresentar, a partir das 15h15, cantares tradicionais das Janeiras.

Famalicão: Junta de Freguesia de Nine incentiva a leitura

A Junta de Nine já implementou na freguesia o programa municipal de incentivo à leitura “Troca por Troca”.
Este programa, em parceria com a Biblioteca Municipal Camilo Castelo Branco e o Município de Famalicão tem como objetivo fomentar e motivar o gosto pela leitura.
O quiosque encontra-se disponível na sede da Junta de Freguesia e os livros podem ser levantados na condição de se deixar um outro livro em troca. Deste modo, os leitores podem trocar livros e experiências, sem qualquer custo.
Posteriormente, a autarquia ninense vai descentralizar o programa e colocar quiosques noutros pontos da freguesia. Por enquanto, e dadas as condições climatéricas, está a funcionar na sede da Junta de Freguesia.

Associação para a Integração Multicultural nasceu em Vila Nova de Famalicão

No ano de 2022 foi criada em Famalicão a Associação de Integração Multicultural, com o objetivo de ajudar à integração dos imigrantes que escolhem Famalicão para residir e trabalhar. A direção da associação procura ajudar estas pessoas em várias facetas, desde legalização, trabalho, alojamento, escola das crianças, saúde, etc.

Esta associação é para todos os cidadãos independentemente da nacionalidade. É o caso de Komlan Gnamatsi, cidadão natural do Togo, assumido famalicense, não só por ter casado com uma cidadã famalicense, mas sobretudo pelo acolhimento que teve em Vila Nova de Famalicão.

A Associação é presidida por Taciana Flores, a secretária é Eliene Pereira Nunes e a tesoureira Zhanna Rolska; Ana Maria Oliveira, na mesa da assembleia geral, tendo como secretários Danny Catumbela Daniel e Alcino Monteiro; no conselho fiscal, Maria Manuela Araújo, tendo como vogais Maria da Graça Carvalho e Fábio Ferreira.

Taciana Flores promete para breve o anúncio de iniciativas que visam ajudar os referidos cidadãos. Para já, os responsáveis pela nova associação deixam a todas as pessoas acolhidas ou que procuram acolhimento em Vila Nova de Famalicão e na região, os desejos de que o ano de 2023 lhes traga a paz e a dignidade a que têm direito.

Ao mesmo tempo, agradecem o acolhimento e desejam a todas as pessoas muita saúde e paz.

Прес-реліз

AIM Associação de Integração Multicultural

Асоціація мультикультурної інтеграції зародилася у Vila Nova de Famalicão у 2022 році та принесла нову надію іммігрантам, які обирають муніципалітет Vila Nova de Famalicão та регіон для проживання та/або роботи.
І ми говоримо “Нова надія”, тому що, залишаючи позаду свою країну, сім’ю, друзів, традиції та звичаї, вони з надією шукають кращого життя.
Є навіть ті, хто через конфлікт на батьківщині намагається знайти безпечне місце для себе та своїх рідних.

Асоціація мультикультурної інтеграції йменується Новою Надією, оскільки її основною метою є допомога цим людям у соціальній та трудовій інтеграції.
Мрія Комлана Гнамаці (уродженця Того та на разі мешканця Famalicão не лише за фактом одруження на громадянці Португалії, але, перш за все, за прийом, який він отримав у цьому місті) втілилася в реальність вже на початку 2022 року з виборами керівних органів на чолі з:

Управління: директор Тасіана Флореш, секретар Елієн Перейра Нунеш і скарбник Жанна Рольська; Генеральна Асамблея : голова Асамблеї Ана Марія Олівейра, секретарі Денні Катумбела Даніель та Алсіну Монтейру;

Рада Наглядачів: голова Ради Марія Мануела Араужу, члені Ради Марія да Граса Карвальо та Фабіу Феррейра.
Тасіана Флореш обіцяє найближчим часом оголосити про ініціативи, спрямовані на допомогу згаданим громадянам, незалежно від їх країни походження та соціального стану.
Всі члени Асоціації бажають людям, які знайшли або шукають притулок у Vila Nova de Famalicão та регіоні, миру і гідністості, на які вони мають право, а також здійснення принаймні деяких своїх мрій у 2023 році. Окремо хотілося б висловити вдячність за щирий прийом усім мешканцям Vila Nova de Famalicão та побажати добра, мирного небу над головою та міцного здоров’я.

The Association for Multicultural Integration emerges in Vila Nova de Famalicão

The year 2022 brought a new hope to the migrant community who has chosen Vila Nova de Famalicão and surrounding areas to live and/or work.

“[A] new hope” because it is with the hope of finding a better life that these people leave everything behind: their country, their family, their friends, their habits and customs…

There are also those who, due to conflict in their homelands, seek safe havens for themselves and their loved ones.

The new hope is called ASSOCIATION FOR MULTICULTURAL INTEGRATION – (Associação de Integração Multicultural – AIM). An association, which aims to support migrants with their their integration, socially and through employment in the city of Vila Nova de Famalicão and in the region.

The dream of Komlan Gnamatsi, a citizen from Togo, a proud Famalicense – not only for having married someone from Famalicão, but also because of how he felt warmly welcome in Vila Nova de Famalicão- became reality at the beginning of 2022, with the election of the Governing Body. This comprises of: Taciana Flores, Chair of the Board, having as Secretary Eliene Pereira Nunes and as Treasurer Zhanna Rolska; Ana Maria Oliveira, Chair of the General Assembly, with Danny Catumbela Daniel and Alcino Monteiro as secretaries; and Maria Manuela Araújo, chair of the Audit Committee, with Maria da Graça Carvalho and Fábio Ferreira as members.

Taciana Flores will soon announce services that provide assistance to the target group, regardless of their country of origin and social status.

For now, the leadership of the new association wish all those who have found or are seeking a home in Vila Nova de Famalicão and in the region, that the year 2023 bring them the peace and dignity to which they are entitled, as well as the fulfilment, of at least some, of their dreams. They are also grateful for the hospitality and wish all, people of good will, good health and peace.

Translated from Portuguese

 

 